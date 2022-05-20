DENVER (KDVR) — The winter storm that has moved into the Denver metro area has caused the Colorado Rockies to postpone their game against the New York Mets.

The game was scheduled at Coors Field to start at 6:40 p.m. but has been rescheduled for Saturday.

The storm has brought snow to the mountains and rain in the city but as temperatures are dropping, it is expected to turn to snow in the Denver metro area Friday afternoon.

The makeup game will be played on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. as the first game of a split doubleheader. The game originally scheduled Saturday for 6:10 p.m. has been moved to 6:40 p.m.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game Saturday evening with the 6:10 p.m. or 6:40 p.m. start time will be valid for that second game and tickets for Friday’s game will be valid for the 1:10 p.m. game on Saturday.