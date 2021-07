DENVER (KDVR) — Officials at Denver International Airport said to expect departure and arrival delays due to inclement weather throughout Saturday afternoon and evening.

Passengers – Anticipate delays throughout the afternoon and evening due to weather. Check your flight status with your airline. #cowx

Learn more about weather delays from @FAANews ⤵️ https://t.co/nh04Hx1J0C — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 24, 2021

The FOX31 Pinpoint Weather team forecast storms along the Front Range with gusty winds possible as a cold front moves into the state.

As a precaution, travelers should check with their airline before heading to the airport and anyone picking someone up should check the flight status.