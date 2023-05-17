DENVER (KDVR) — There appears to be interest in the possibility of placing weapons detection systems on Denver Public Schools campuses.

Parents who met with the Denver Public Schools superintendent in a teleconference town hall on Wednesday said it’s a strategy they’d like to see the district focus on. The superintendent wanted to hear what parents are thinking about the district’s long-term safety plan.

It’s the third town hall Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero has hosted.

A district spokesperson said 1,200 people participated in the latest town hall. Another 7,000 participated in meetings last week, the district said.

The final meeting is planned for Wednesday evening.

East High School was referenced several times during the tele-town hall because of the shooting there in March. The shooting at East High left two deans wounded. The student shooter took his own life.

Many parents and students have been saying more must be done to protect their kids in Denver Public Schools.

Mental health, SROs, weapons detection

During the town hall Wednesday, the superintendent asked parents about mental health strategies being proposed. They were also asked about school resource officers and whether they should be present in school buildings.

The district is recommending conversations be held about possibly posting SROs at schools. The safety plan also calls for discussions about weapons detection systems.

Parents participating in a survey during the town hall said the district should focus on those kinds of systems.

Here’s what an East High School mother said during the town hall.

“I also really support the idea of low-profile weapons detection systems. The goals are not just to keep just weapons out of the schools, but for us having something in place that can identify something external to the school to protect us,” she said.

The district said Wednesday it would consider using weapons detection systems like the kind placed in Boston Public Schools.

Under the proposed plan, individual schools would decide if they need weapons detection systems. School resource officers came in second in the survey.

The superintendent has until the end of June to produce a final long-term safety plan.