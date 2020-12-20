Weapon, ammo and gear stolen out of El Paso County Sheriff’s vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or providing more information about several items that were stolen from a patrol vehicle that was parked at one of the sheriff’s office buildings in the 20 block of Vermijo Avenue.

A sheriff’s deputy reported his outer vest, ballistic vest and duty belt (with weapon) were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said all personnel were notified and officers conducted a search of the building as well as the surrounding areas.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has also been notified.

The following items were reported stolen:

Office-issued outer vest carrier with badge, ballistic vest, and body-worn camera

Office-issued nylon gear

Office-issued Glock 45 (serial number has been entered into the NCIC and CCIC database)

2 office-issued Glock 45 magazines with duty ammo

If you see any of the listed items or hear of selling of listed items, authorities are asking to contact them immediately at 719-390-5555, or you can anonymously email them at DeborahMynatt@elpasoco.com.