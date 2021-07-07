‘We won’t stop until we find out what happened to this man’; Fort Collins police look for answers in homicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins police are investigating the death of a man found under a bridge in the south part of the city.

The man’s body was found on Monday evening, on the 4600 block of Mason Street near the South Transit Center. According to Fort Collins police, the man’s condition suggested his death was suspicious.

On Tuesday, the Larimer County Coroner confirmed the manner of death to be homicide. More details, including the man’s identity, will be released at a later date. There are no suspects at this time.

“We won’t stop until we find out what happened to this man,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “I urge anyone who may have been traveling near that area on July 4 or 5 to contact detectives about any people or unusual activity you saw. Your tip may be our best lead.”

Those with information on this case are encouraged to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868. Tips that lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect may be eligible for a cash reward.