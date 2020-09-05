‘We want people to arrive alive’: Colorado State Patrol launches Labor Day DUI enforcement

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is noticing a lot more localized travel this Labor Day weekend.

“We’re already seeing an increase of people going to the state parks to recreate in different areas,” CSP Sgt. Blake White said, adding, “It’s terrific they are enjoying Colorado, we just ask that people do it safely. We want people to have an enjoyable weekend and arrive alive.”

While the pandemic has put a halt on many activities, White tells FOX 31 crimes behind the wheel haven’t disappeared.

“One thing that has remained consistent this year: we’ve continued to see people getting behind the wheel impaired by either drugs or alcohol,” he said.

The Labor Day DUI enforcement period runs until Sept. 8.

According to Colorado Department of Transportation, 899 drivers were arrested for DUI during the enforcement period last year.

“We’re not saying, ‘Don’t go out and drink’ because we’re realistic, but just don’t get behind the wheel and put people in danger,” White said.

As of Saturday morning, CSP already started seeing several types of incidents.

“We’re overall noticing some reckless behaviors, people going out and trying to enjoy Colorado the wrong way,” White said. “We want them to drive safely, not drinking and driving, slowing down, buckling up. It’s just so important when you have so many more vehicles on the roadway, families traveling together.”