‘We want Matt and Trey’: Online petition pushes for ‘South Park’ creators to buy Casa Bonita

DENVER (KDVR) – “We don’t want you anymore. We want Matt and Trey.”

A petition launched by the website, I’m From Denver, is gaining traction after “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, said they’re interested in buying the iconic Casa Bonita restaurant.

“You have had opportunities to change for decades but you haven’t. You serve horrible food to your paying customers with no shame,” reads the petition found on change.org.

As of Sunday, more than 500 people have signed the petition.

On Saturday, TMZ reported the restaurant’s parent company, Summit Family Restaurant, said they are not interested in selling despite filing for bankruptcy. And although Parker and Stone have expressed interest in purchasing, they actually haven’t approached Summit with any plans to buy.

According to TMZ, Casa Bonita’s owners plan to reopen once the bankruptcy process closes, with a goal of getting patrons back at the restaurant in the next month.