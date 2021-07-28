‘We stand with Simone Biles’; Denver leaders show support for protecting mental health

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles withdrew from the team finals. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DENVER (KDVR) — A day after Simone Biles announced she was pulling out of the US Women’s Team Final in the Olympics to focus on her mental health, Denver leaders shared their support on Twitter.

“We stand with Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and all those who take a stand to fight for and protect their mental health. I urge you all to also take care of yourselves and learn to recognize the signs of a person in crisis, and be there to help others in need,” shared Mayor Michael Hancock.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment also chimed in saying, “The focus on mental wellbeing is being brought to light on the biggest stage in the world. If you or someone you love are in crisis or need resources, you can find them here.”

Biles withdrew from the all-around competition on Wednesday. USA Gymnastics said she will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week’s individual events. Biles qualified for the finals on all four apparatuses, something she didn’t even do during her five-medal haul in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.