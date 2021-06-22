‘We need to take our community back’: Aurora police chief addresses rising gun violence

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman invited the police chief to come before the city council to address gun violence after a violent shooting at an Aurora strip mall over the weekend.

Newly obtained audio captured the moments gunfire was heard around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at the parking lot in the 12500 block of East Mississippi Avenue. The shots can be heard in rapid succession for close to a minute.

A total of five people were shot, and one of those people died. That person’s identity has not been released.

“We had five individuals who were shot. One lost their life. That is a family that is grieving right now and that needs to stop. We need to take our community back,” Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said.

Aurora Police described the gathering as a potentially gang-related, unpermitted party with people who may have been celebrating the Juneteenth holiday in the hours before.

Shortly after the shooting, Coffman spoke publicly for the second time in a matter of weeks about what he called a rise in gun violence.

On May 14, Coffman said he looked forward to hearing from Wilson about her plan to contain the growing threat of gun violence. That was after about a dozen shots were fired in the vicinity of South Sable Way hitting homes and cars.

Wilson agreed there is a problem.

Wilson also said she believes officers are leaving the profession because of high stress and mistreatment, which she said is playing a role in the rise in violence. She also noted it is not a problem unique to Aurora, as it is hurting police departments across the country.

As of Tuesday night, Aurora Police had not released any suspect information. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.