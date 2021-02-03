‘We know we have a target on our back’: Mead boys basketball team playing strong after lost season

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — After a 25-win season and a Final Four appearance last year, Mead boys basketball is finally back.

“It’s been a long wait, with it being 10 months since the last high school game, so that’s been tough,” said Elijah Knudsen, a junior at Mead High School. “Our energy has been really good. I think this has been the closest group, good team, but the closest group of kids on a high school team.”

The Mavericks didn’t get the chance to play for a state championship in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it’s left them with a No. 1 preseason ranking in 4A for the 2021 season.

“Our motto is be hunted, and we know we have a target on our back, so we just need to come out every day and continue to work hard to be the best,” said Jason Pelzel, a senior.

A target might be on the Mavericks back, but that’s a testament to what the program has become.

“I think that No. 1 ranking comes from what we have done over the last few years,” said Darin Reese, Mead boys basketball head coach. “We acknowledged it, and we are proud of it.”

For the past 12 years, coach Reese has built up the Mead program; being league champions four out of the last seven years with multiple Great Eight appearances.

“I don’t know if there was one turning point, but it’s been a process,” said Reese. “We have just been fortunate to have really good kids all the way through, and I think we started to have some success and their confidence grew and they believed.”

Now this group has the chance to win a state title for the first time since Mead basketball was created in 2009 but winning a championship wouldn’t just be for them.

“We definitely want it for ourselves, but I think the thing that is pushing us the most is we want it for our coach,” said Knudsen. “He had that stripped away from him last season with the best group he has ever had, and we all feel like he deserves this.”

Mead is still currently ranked No. 1 in 4A.