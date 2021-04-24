‘We just want to do what we can’: Beer for Boulder event at Highlands Ranch tap house raises funds

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Max Taps in Highlands Ranch is as Colorado as it gets, so every day is a different experience.

You come on Tuesday and it could be Mexican food and a Kolsh, Wednesday could be pizza and an IPA, and today it’s all about Boulder.

The Beer for Boulder event has beer brewed in Boulder flowing from every one of their 54 taps.

“We’ve got Upslope, Avery, Asher, Sanitas, Finkel and Garf,” owner Dave Gardner said.

Every pint not only supports those breweries, but a portion of the proceeds will go directly to help those impacted by the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

“We’re gonna donate 20% of sales to the Colorado Healing Fund,” Gardner said. “We happen to know a lot of people with really great hearts that are in the craft brewing community, so they’ve all kind of chipped in to help us get some items together for the silent auction.”

Beer, swag, and even a Fat Tire bike are items for the auction.

“And 100% of the silent auction items will go to the Colorado Healing Fund too,” Gardner said.

For the first time in a year, he’s hoping they can hit 100% capacity.

“You’re welcome to bring a chair and come out and enjoy it if you don’t feel like coming in that’s just fine too,” he said. “You can bid online, you don’t even have to come out.”

He said he’s just hoping Beer for Boulder can do something for Boulder.

“It’s such a tough time for people, there’s no ask. We just want to do what we can,” Gardner said.