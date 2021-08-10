‘We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: Sen. Bennet, other leaders react to infrastructure bill

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday morning the United States Senate passed a $1 trillion bill as part of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal with bipartisan support.

Below are responses from Colorado’s elected officials:

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

“I’m thrilled to see the Senate pass a plan to create jobs, fix our roads, bridges, expand broadband and climate action. This summer, I was proud to sign Colorado’s own bipartisan legislation to modernize Colorado’s transportation system, make Front Range Rail a reality, and we continue to take bold steps to repair our roads, reduce traffic and protect our environment. President Biden, the Senate partnered to power this bipartisan plan to deliver once in a generation infrastructure funding and I urge the House of Representatives to take up and pass this important legislation for our future and our economy. The devastating destruction Coloradans and the nation are seeing in Glenwood Canyon proves that our state needs strong federal partners to take on the serious problems that challenge our Colorado way of life.”

US Sen. John Hickenlooper

“Today the Senate is kickstarting the economy by making the largest investment in our infrastructure in a century. We’re proving to the world that our democracy can still deliver,” said Hickenlooper, a member of the “G-22” group of senators who negotiated the bipartisan bill. “Coloradans will see better roads, faster internet, and cleaner energy thanks to our bipartisan collaboration.”

US Sen. Michael Bennet

“Over the last several years, the American people have lost faith in the Senate’s ability to come together and accomplish anything meaningful. Today, for the first time in a long time, we made a historic investment to build 21st century infrastructure and create good-paying jobs.

“But we need to do more to invest in the Colorado families, workers, and kids that traditionally have been an afterthought in Washington.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build an economy that works for everyone and address our biggest challenges, like economic inequality, the threat of climate change, and a rising China.”