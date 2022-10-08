DENVER (KDVR) – Denver cyclist, Jim Hamilton, is thankful to be alive after he said he was hit by a car around 5:45 Tuesday morning at the intersection of East 16th Avenue and Syracuse Street.

On Saturday, Denver Police confirmed with FOX31 that the driver of an unidentified car fled the scene, leaving Hamilton in the street.

“I remember hitting the top of the car and hitting the ground and that’s it,” Hamilton said.

After being hit by the car, Hamilton’s friend and fellow cyclist, Craig, rode up to the scene and helped him until the ambulance arrived.

“We were going to a group ride meet-up point and he rides the same road as me and was about a minute behind me,” Hamilton said.

Sarah Williams, Hamilton’s wife said she received the call and didn’t even know if her husband was alive.

“I don’t know if he would be here if Craig didn’t show up and direct traffic around Jim,” Williams said.

Hamilton was taken to the hospital with severe injuries but as of Saturday night, he is back home with his family.

“I have three broken bones in my face, a separated shoulder, three fractured ribs and I have some damage to my artery,” Hamilton said.

DPD didn’t have a description of the car but Hamilton said he remembers from the moment that it was a dark sedan or SUV with no headlights.

“I had a helmet on, lights, everything,” Hamilton said.

The couple has gone out to the scene looking for any homes in the area that may have video surveillance and captured the car involved.

Hamilton, along with many others in the Denver cycling community, is pleading with drivers to pay attention and share the road.

“I don’t understand how anyone can run into something and just leave them like that,” Hamilton said. “Go around us. Give us space. That way everyone gets home in one piece.”

Denver Police are asking anyone with information to contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, that number 720-913-STOP.