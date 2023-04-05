ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s hard to put into words the impact a 17-year-old can have when their life is cut short, but that’s the position Vincent and Selma Martinez find themselves in describing Alaina.

“She was a rainbow,” Selma said. “You know, she was beautiful.”

The two broke their silence Wednesday, sitting down with FOX31 to talk about Alaina Martinez. She was killed during a drive-by shooting in unincorporated Adams County in October 2022. Seven other people were injured that night. Martinez was the lone fatality.

“Alaina was the poster child of joy purity, unconditional love and kindness,” her father, Vincent, said. “We cry every day. She was our family and we miss her. She was our baby.”

Vehicle, DNA evidence collected in killing

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the blue Chevrolet Tahoe seen in doorbell video shortly after the shooting. The detective in the case tells FOX31 investigators were able to collect DNA evidence from the SUV and send that for testing with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

While there have been no arrests yet in the case, investigators have a number of persons of interest.

Alaina’s sister, Selma, was at the party with her. She said she went back into the house to grab her keys moments before the suspect opened fire.

“To lose somebody so innocent, and being an older sibling wanting to protect your younger siblings, it’s so heartbreaking knowing somebody did that without you even having any time to prepare, any time to save her,” Martinez said. “There was no time for that.”

Family frustrated by teen violence

Vincent Martinez said the family is frustrated by the teen violence in their community, even more so with the fact teenagers are seemingly able to get their hands on guns with ease.

“You know the way this all went down was, it was uncalled for, it was unnecessary,” Martinez said. “I mean, who shoots innocent people? It makes no sense.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help their mission to spread awareness on the case and end gun violence.

Anyone with information on this case can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. The reward in this case for a tip that leads to an arrest has increased to $5,000.