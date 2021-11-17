‘We can’t be afraid of our kids’: Community leaders respond to drive-by shooting in Aurora

Nome Park in Aurora where six teens were shot in a drive-by (Photo credit: KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Community and faith-based leaders gathered at the Aurora park where six students were shot Monday afternoon. A handful of those leaders met with the media at Nome Park.

After five teens and one young adult were sent to the hospital, community leaders say “enough is enough!”

“We can’t be afraid of our kids,” said Alvertis Simmons, a civil rights activist. “We’re adults, we’re supposed to lead by example.”

Some students from nearby Aurora Central High School, were in attendance, as well as some staff.

“If we, as adults, are afraid to stand up and tell young people: ‘Put down your guns and stop gunning down our kids,’ then what do you expect the kids supposed to do?”

Simmons said he’d like to organize a gun buy-back program but needs corporate help to really make it work.