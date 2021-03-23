‘We can save lives’; President Biden calls for tighter gun restrictions following Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The day after 10 people were gunned down in King Soopers, President Joe Biden spoke saying, “we must act now,” while calling on lawmakers to act quickly to close the loopholes in the background check system and ban assault weapon and high-capacity magazines.

The president said there are a lot of unknowns about what happened during the shooting.

“As president, I can use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe. As I said at this moment, a great deal remains unknown. But three things are certain. First, 10 lives have been lost and more families have been shattered by gun violence in Colorado. Jill and I are devastated,” shared President Biden.

“You’re going to ask me to speculate, understandably, about what happened and why it happened and I’m not going to do that now because we don’t have all the information, not until I have all the facts,” shared President Biden.

The president said officer Eric Talley, who was killed during the shooting, was an American hero and he thanked the Boulder police officers who raced to the scene to prevent further deaths.

“I commend the exceptional bravery of officer Eric Talley, and I send my deepest condolences to his family, his close, close family, and seven children. You know, when he pinned on that badge yesterday morning, he didn’t know what the day would bring.”

“I want everybody to think about this. Every time an officer walks out of his or her home and pins that badge on, the family member that they just said goodbye to wonders whether they’ll, subconsciously, will they get that call, the call that his wife got. He thought he’d be coming home to his family and his seven children. When the moment to act came, Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives. That’s a definition of an American hero,” shared the president.