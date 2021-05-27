‘We can instill a sense of patriotism’: Colorado Freedom Memorial founder thrilled the event is a go

AURORA (KDVR) – Rick Crandall normally has a smile on his face, but now it is permanently fixed. That is because the Memorial Day ceremony at the Colorado Freedom Memorial is a go.

The city of Aurora gave Crandall, founder of the Colorado Freedom Memorial, permission to hold the yearly Memorial Day Saturday event with no restrictions.

The memorial inspired Crandall when he was doing a live radio broadcast from Normandy, France.

“The crosses and the Stars of David are in front of me, and I am knowing that 88 of those are Coloradans, and I know they’ve not ever had a visit from anybody they are related to at home. It broke my heart,” said Crandall.

Normally it takes months to prepare for a ceremony like this. Crandall got exactly 42 days.

“I’m excited about it. I like the challenge. You know what, it is not our first rodeo. We have done a bunch of these, so let’s just do what we know what to do,” said Crandall.

Crandall says folks should expect live music, food and military vehicle displays. But first and foremost, the day is about the ultimate sacrifice 6,218 Coloradans made for our freedom.

“We can instill a sense of patriotism by teaching what people were willing to sacrifice for them,” Crandall said.

Crandall, a United States Air Force veteran himself, says if you can’t make it out this Saturday, at least take a moment this weekend, just one moment, and think about the men and women on the wall.