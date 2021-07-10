‘We are so ready for things like that,’: Emergency operations center launched for All-Star Week

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a suspicious situation involving illegal guns near Coors Field is still under investigation but doesn’t appear to be related to All-Star Week events.

Guests at the Maven Hotel on Wazee Street came home to a massive police and SWAT presence at their hotel Friday night.

“Once I got up to my room the hotel phone started ringing,” hotel guest Drake Voell said. “I answered, and they said for everyone to stay in their room because there was a situation. I asked what was going on and they said there was just a few people that were up to no good on the fourth and the eighth floor.”

DPD reported that three men were arrested in connection to the investigation on charges related to illegal possession of firearms.

Voell said his grandma was staying on the fourth floor, two doors down from the room investigated. His grandmother asked what was going on.

“They said they heard a maid walked into the hotel room and she saw a bunch of guns laid out,” Voell said. “Then they found a white SUV on the road and all doors were unlocked and there was a laptop on the dashboard open, so it was a very suspicious vehicle.”

“That incident was solely managed by police because we are so ready for things like that,” Loa Esquilin, public information officer for Denver Office of Emergency Management said.

Esquilin is part of the emergency operations center launched for All-Star Week. She says the fact that their operation center didn’t have to get involved with last night’s incident speaks volumes.

“This shows that they have it together,” Esquilin said.

Esquilin says the emergency operations center has 100 plus people on standby too, including the FBI, observing and ready to respond.

“We already have shelters identified, call centers active, it’s all standing by if it does escalate, or if an incident like yesterday escalates to a bigger point where an agency is overwhelmed, we have the resources to help,” Esquilin said.

“I feel pretty safe, I feel like they definitely have it under control,” Voell said.

DPD officials say the department adjusted officer staffing to have ample resources around All-Star Week events.