‘We are definitely not okay with this’; kids rescued from roof of Douglas County school

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of kids were rescued of Tuesday after climbing onto the roof of a school in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the kids climbed onto the roof of a school and could not get down, so they had to call South Metro Fire Rescue to get them down.

“We get that kids may be restless with the events of the last five weeks and we want them to get out and about, but we are definitely not okay with this.” said the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

“Parents, please show this post to your teens and have a discussion about how this isn’t proper use of emergency services and first responders.” shared the sheriff’s office on Facebook.