‘We are all in this together, and we will get through this together,’ Polis says

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

“While Colorado is returning to greater normalcy and more Coloradans safely return to work, older Coloradans and those with underlying health conditions should continue staying home as much as possible,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We are proud of the progress Coloradans have made over the last months, but everyone needs to continue taking the serious necessary precautions to protect ourselves and our neighbors. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together. This is a difficult time for many people in our state, but we can’t lose sight of what is at stake if we don’t follow social distancing protocols, wash our hands, or wear masks when leaving the house.”

The Governor’s 76-year-old mother, Susan, joined the conference. She has been staying at home since early March and says she will continue to do so through June, “to help emphasize the importance of older Coloradans and seniors staying at home during this pandemic to protect their health.”

Polis also announced that the state’s Care Facility Task Force has completed 747 infection control surveys, including 100 percent of all nursing homes in the state.

The state is in the process of reviewing 1,048 isolation plans from congregate care facilities across the state.

Polis applauded the announcement to extend the Colorado National Guard’s federal deployment until mid-August. Their federal deployment was set to end after just 89 days — one day short of the 90 day threshold for retirement and education benefits.