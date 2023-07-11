DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Swifties are just days away from seeing Taylor Swift perform at Empower Field at Mile High. But many people are still trying to get their hands on tickets.

Sara Walsh told FOX31 she’s been on the hunt for four tickets since November and she was being vigilant about scammers.

She said she finally found some tickets when a mutual friend of a family member on Facebook posted they were selling a set of Taylor Swift tickets for $1,400.

“So I was like, ‘We have that connection, were good,'” Walsh said.

When Walsh tried to pay for the tickets through Venmo it was blocked. Then she tried to send the money through Zelle and it was blocked again… thankfully.

“That person got super agitated and started yelling at me and said it was my fault and I knew then, ‘Oh no, we aren’t having this conversation,” Walsh said. “I realized we might be being scammed.”

Walsh said the money never sent and she later realized the Facebook account she was trying to buy them from may have been hacked so scammers could use it to make money.

She worries that other fans may not have had the same outcome, especially Swift’s younger audience.

“These girls, this is the most important thing to happen to them in their 12 to 13 years of life,” Walsh said. “For scammers to do that to them breaks my heart.”

Walsh said her husband was lucky enough to get his hands on two tickets for the upcoming concert so she can go with her daughter.

“We are now in the process of picking out our outfits and getting ready cause this is a very dedicated fan base,” Walsh said.

Why Taylor Swift tickets are popular among scammers

Experts said what Walsh experienced is one example of scammers getting more creative.

Danny Katz, executive director of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, said the Taylor Swift concert is one of the biggest tours of the year and tickets are in high demand.

“I know the tickets are selling for ten times the face value and I know people will spend thousands of dollars on these tickets but it’s better to spend it on a real experience and not a scam,” Katz said.

Katz said it’s also important to only buy tickets from people you know and never pay with Venmo or PayPal. He said it is safest to pay with a credit card so you are better protected.

“When you have tons of passionate fans and not a lot of tickets, people will do anything to get their hands on them,” Katz said.

Another tip from Katz is to double-check the websites and do your research. He said to check for spelling and make sure it’s a website that has been around for a while.

“It’s possible some tickets were held back, but we don’t always know – there isn’t a lot of transparency,” Katz said.

6 tips to avoid ticket scams

USAA shared the following information:

Verify the ticket seller Use websites like VerifiedTicketSource.com to verify that it is a registered ticket reseller. Always use protected payment methods. That means no paying with cash, debit or wire transfer. Beware of phishing scams Phishing scams via text or email can be convincing, using official-looking Ticketmaster or StubHub logos and return email addresses. Clicking the scam could add malicious software to your device and allow the scammer to track your online activity. Buying off Facebook? Take a second look Check their profile and see how recently their account was made. If it was made in the last month, most likely, they are a scammer. If they have very few posts, this is also a red flag. No pals on PayPal Never send funds as “Friends and Family” on PayPal. Always send as “Goods and Services.” You have a better chance at disputing the purchase with this option and it is covered under the PayPal Purchase Protection.

Money transfer services like Venmo and Zelle do not have payment protection options if you do not receive your tickets, so stick to using those services for friends and family. Seller outside the gate? Not worth the headache. There will be plenty of people selling physical tickets outside the concert gates, but there is no way to verify the legitimacy of these tickets. Don’t fall for waving hands and a paper ticket. Too good to be true if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Slow down, take time and do your research. Scammers use a sense of urgency to lure you into bad deals. It is best to go through a verified reseller like Ticketmaster or StubHub to ensure you’re not getting scammed.

Lastly, if you have been scammed. Report the fraud to your bank immediately and add it to the BBB Scam Tracker.