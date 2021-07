DENVER (KDVR) – Update (10:30 a.m.): The crash on westbound I-70 has been cleared and the highway is now fully open.

Update (10:15 a.m.): CDOT says the left lane of westbound I-70 is now open.

Original (9:40 a.m.): Westbound Interstate 70 is closed between Colorado Boulevard and Steele Street due to a crash cleanup, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT has not given any estimated time of reopening.

