DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple rivers across Colorado are seeing high water flows due to recent rain and snowmelt, but officials warn that in some spots, water levels are exceptionally dangerous.

“There have been three water-related deaths on the Arkansas River in the past week,” Joey Livingston, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Monday.

Livingston said so far this year across the state there have been a total of 15 water-related deaths. He said there have been five deaths on the Colorado River and four deaths on the Arkansas River.

“It’s concerning to see the amount of fatalities we have seen,” Livingston said.

He said some of the deaths were from commercial rafting and some were from private rafting. But he said it’s important if you aren’t an expert and don’t know what you’re doing to hire a professional guide.

“This is still way more than deaths than we’d like to see,” Livingston said.

Some tips Livingston passed along when it comes to outdoor adventuring on the water include:

Come prepared with the correct equipment

Plan a route ahead of time

Call local offices in the area to learn the water conditions

It’s better to go earlier in the year or later in the year when the water conditions are mild

“For the past few weeks, my friends have been waiting for this to happen,” said Ben Croce, who has been fly fishing on the Colorado River for the past several weekends. “It’s inevitable, it’s preventable.”

Croce said he’s been fishing in the area near Gore Canyon for the past decade and he has never seen the water this high and fast. He said he has been distressed watching rafts of people going down the Colorado River.

“It’s the Wild West,” Croce said. “There are tons of boats going down there and no one seems to care about the danger.”

When Croce said he heard about the death on the Colorado River from Sunday, he said he wasn’t surprised but more shocked rafters would be being sent down in that area.

“Sometimes you have to cancel activities, like going backcountry skiing when avalanche danger is high or hiking to tops of peaks in the afternoon when there is lightning,” Croce said. “There are amazing activities in this state, but they are dangerous!”