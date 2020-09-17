Water restrictions issued in Fort Collins due to extreme drought

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Despite the rain and snow that fell in Colorado last week, 98 percent of Colorado is in a drought.

Due to the extreme drought conditions, wildfires and the Horsetooth Outlet Maintenance Project, Fort Collins is facing a projected water shortage and now issuing water restrictions

Water restrictions will begin for the residents of Fort Collins starting Oct. 1.

Water restrictions will remain in effect until the order is lifted by the city manager. It will likely last until Nov. 30, depending on drought conditions.

What are the restrictions?

Lawn watering will not be allowed starting Oct. 1

Trees and gardens for food production may be watered by hand or drip systems only

There are also restrictions on vehicle washing, power washing and street sweeping

Businesses or individuals can apply for permits to allow for exceptions to assigned watering days and frequencies.

Fines for residents start at $50 and can go up to $1,000. Businesses face a minimum fine of $250.

The city says if these water restrictions are not implemented there could be a daily water shortage of up to 38%.