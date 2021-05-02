Body of kayaker recovered at Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The body of a kayaker was recovered at Cherry Creek Reservoir after his inflatable vessel capsized and he went missing in the water on Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers said reports of a capsized inflatable kayak came in around noon. Witnesses said a man not wearing a life vest was in trouble.

Dive teams from South Metro Fire Rescue and CPW launched a rescue search. After about an hour, CPW declared it a recovery.

CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team joined in the search, using an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and a video camera.

The man crews are searching for is believed to be a 26-year-old Aurora resident.

Crews have been unable to locate the party. The operation mode has changed over from rescue to recovery. The scene has been turned over to @CPWCCSP and they will updates. Special thanks to @ArapahoeSO for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/J2qerH7N8x — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

Crews are searching for one party and their dog. SMFR’s drone is about to launch for an overhead perspective. pic.twitter.com/EYAwtJUv2d — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

On scene at CCSP for a reported party in the water. Dive teams working on search. Storm moving in. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4bpzzt4JfL — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

