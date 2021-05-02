Body of kayaker recovered at Cherry Creek Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The body of a kayaker was recovered at Cherry Creek Reservoir after his inflatable vessel capsized and he went missing in the water on Sunday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife park rangers said reports of a capsized inflatable kayak came in around noon. Witnesses said a man not wearing a life vest was in trouble.
Dive teams from South Metro Fire Rescue and CPW launched a rescue search. After about an hour, CPW declared it a recovery.
CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team joined in the search, using an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and a video camera.
The man crews are searching for is believed to be a 26-year-old Aurora resident.
This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.