4 children fell into icy water of Crystal Lake in Roxborough Park on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): A young teenage boy was rescued after falling through ice on Crystal Lake by West Metro Fire Rescue dive team and was taken to the hospital.

Two girls and another boy that fell through the ice are ok. “They were closer to the shore and pulled out by neighbors who used hoses, extension cords and ropes,” WMFR said.

ORIGINAL: A child was pulled from the icy waters of Crystal Lake by firefighters after three others got out of the water near Roxborough Park Tuesday afternoon.

West Metro Fire Rescue said witnesses rescued three children from the water after being out on the ice and a fourth was pulled out by firefighters.

The incident is still active and crews remain on scene. No information has been given on the conditions of the children.

