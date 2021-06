EB I-70 closed for water rescue in Clear Creek (photo from CDOT)

CLEAR CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol reopened eastbound Interstate 70 near Central City Parkway after a water rescue on Sunday. The road was closed for less than an hour.

Eastbound I-70 Closure MP 243 Central City Parkway

Swift Water Rescue Overturned Raft in Clear Creek



NO ETA S1 pic.twitter.com/ZG5gCVU2Wx — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) June 28, 2021

Officials said a raft overturned in Clear Creek and a swift water rescue is underway.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re received.