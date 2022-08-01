LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews from Lakewood Public Works are still working to repair a water main break along West Colfax this morning.

The eastbound lanes of the road remain shut down between Fenton Street and Depew Street.

Crews had hoped to wrap up repairs by 6 a.m. but that did not happen.

A supervisor at the scene told FOX31 at 5 a.m. that he believed the eastbound lanes would not re-open for another three hours.

Crews are currently filling in the hole in the road that measures at least 20 feet in length. The site will then have to be re-surfaced before traffic is allowed to use the eastbound lanes again.

The best alternative appears to be 6th Avenue if your route takes you eastbound through Lakewood into downtown Denver.