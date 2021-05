ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A water main break is flooding streets near West Yale Avenue and South Cherokee Street.

The water main break happened before 6:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Denver Water said an emergency services team is on scene working to shut off the water and figure out what size of pipe will be needed to fix the break.

Please avoid the area while crews work to fix the break. There is no estimated time on how long repairs will take.