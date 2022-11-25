NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A water main break in downtown Nashville flooded portions of Bridgestone Arena Friday morning and caused the Nashville Predators game to be postponed.

Water began pouring from a sidewalk on Demonbreun Street near the Music City Center around 4:30 a.m.

Metro Water Services reported the water is from a private service line, which feeds to Bridgestone Arena. MWS crews are working with Bridgestone to get it repaired.

Bridgestone was scheduled to host two hockey games Friday, with the Predators facing off against the Colorado Avalanche Friday afternoon and the Music City Hockey Classic, which would have featured the Northeastern University Huskies against the Western Michigan University Broncos, later Friday night.

The Nashville Predators released a statement around 8 a.m. Friday, which reads:

Bridgestone Arena is experiencing flooding today due to a wain main break close to the arena. We are currently assessing the situation to make determinations about this afternoon’s contest and the college hockey game scheduled for this evening.

The National Hockey League later reported the game against the Avalanche has been postponed due to “a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level at the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.”

Preds CEO Sean Henry said the water line ruptured on the city side of the meter and water dumped right into the building. He added water flowed into the event level of the building at the commissary loading dock and into the locker room areas. Water also made its way to the concourse and there is anywhere from three inches to three feet of water throughout the arena, according to Henry.

Water is currently being pumped from the building via the underground tunnels beneath the arena.

When asked about the potential cost of repairs, Henry said that is not a priority.

“Right now, it’s not even about that, it’s about getting everything dry as fast as possible, it’s gonna be expensive obviously…but the real focus for us right now is assessing the building and getting it ready for our events as soon as possible,” said Henry.

MWS Director Scott Potter said it is not known what caused the 10-inch water line to break but estimated the line was installed when Bridgestone Arena was built in the mid-90s.

A decision on Saturday’s game against Columbus will be made at a later date. Henry said the arena is working with the Music City Hockey Classic promoters and schools involved to relocate the game, possibly to the Ford Ice Center.

No additional information was immediately released.