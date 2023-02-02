DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Water crews are working a large water main break in the Hale neighborhood.

According to Denver Water, crews are responding to a 30-inch conduit break near 9th Avenue and Eudora Street. The area is in the Hale neighborhood next to Rose Medical Center. Crews have been on site since 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

In comparison, most water main breaks are 8 inches in size, this break caused damage that is 12 feet deep and 13 feet wide.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the extent of the damage from the water main break.

The break has been isolated to one intersection. Denver Water confirmed that there are no customers who are out of water due to the break.

Water has been shut off to stop the flow so crews can assess the damage. According to Denver Water, it could take up to 10 hours for the water to be turned back on.

Denver Water is asking everyone to avoid the area while they clean up.