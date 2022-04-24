DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Water is working to repair a water main break that happened on Sunday morning.

The water main break was reported around 10:30 a.m. near 45th Avenue and Perry Street.

FOX31 viewers sent photos that showed parked cars under water along the street.

Denver Water asked people to avoid the area as they work to repair the break.

The Denver Police Department said W. 45th Ave. to W. 46th Ave. and N. Perry St. to Raleigh St. are closed.

Regis University said water on campus has also been shut off due to the water main break.

“Be aware that water is presently shut off on campus due to a major Denver Water leak a few blocks south of campus,” Regis shared.

