ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A water main break at the Adams County Detention Facility has been impacting water flow to inmates in a portion of the jail.

FOX31 viewers have sent emails about inmates who have been without water for multiple hours, some reported being without running water for days.

According to Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Professional Standards Division, the lack of water is due to a water main break that occurred on one side of the detention facility. Sherman said the break is not impacting the entire jail but just one portion.

Facility maintenance crews are working to repair the break, but in the meantime, Sherman said deputies have been providing bottled water to each inmate upon request. The facility also has pallets of water they have been giving out.

Sherman confirmed the water is running for that portion of the jail, but the pressure is low.

FOX31 will update this story with more information on the status of the water main break once it becomes available.