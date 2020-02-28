Water damage forces closure of Broomfield nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) -- Water damage has forced the closure of a Broomfield-based nonprofit organization.

The incident was sparked by a sprinkler accident at the business located above Joyful Journeys Community Enrichment.

“One of their boys hit a ball and it hit a sprinkler,” said founder Tasha VanMarter. “It ended up flooding our business.”

The organization provides people in need with "critical human services" like food, clothes, hygiene products, baby items and school supplies.

North Metro Fire Rescue confirmed the incident.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the nonprofit.

