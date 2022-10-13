DENVER (KDVR) — Denver residents can expect water bills to increase in 2023.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the average water bill, while using the same amount of water as in 2022, will cost $1 to $4 more over the span of the year.

The Denver Board of Water Commissioners said this increase helps pay for vital projects and upgrades to keep the system working efficiently.

Over the next 10 years, the board plans to invest $2.3 billion into expanding Gross Reservoir, replacing lead pipes and aging water mains, building a Northwater Treatment Plant north of Golden, and creating a water quality lab near downtown Denver.

These changes impact 1.5 million people.

This announcement comes as the Denver City Council voted to have residents pay out of pocket for trash starting next year as well. Those changes will cost up to $252 a year.