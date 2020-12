LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted video of a dog rescue from a golf course pond at 8500 Lone Tree Pkwy. on Monday evening.

This helmet cam video was captured just after 5 p.m. when SMFR responded to a dog rescue in a golf course pond at 8500 Lone Tree Pkwy. A firefighter wearing a drysuit and tethered to his crew on shore broke through the ice and quickly brought the uninjured yellow lab to safety. pic.twitter.com/8vVazFp0H0 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 8, 2020

The dog, a yellow lab, was spotted struggling in the icy pond by people on shore. They called 911. South Metro Fire responded with trained rescue personnel and drysuits.

The firefighter wore a drysuit and was tethered to the crew on shore. The uninjured dog was quickly brought to shore.