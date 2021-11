U.S. PIRG Education Fund recently released its annual survey of toy safety. It found among the toys it surveyed this year numerous choking hazards and five toys with concentrations of toxics exceeding federal standards.The study found that the fin on this Wind Up Fun fish can break off and can become a choking hazard.

DENVER (KDVR) – Counterfeits, recalls and dangerous toys are a problem every holiday season. Local toy store Timbuk Toys and the CoPIRG Foundation are teaming up to provide safety tips and demonstrations in the 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report.

The report with be streamed live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday from Timbuk Toys in the Aspen Grove mall.

Tips will include privacy concerns with smart toys and game consoles and choking hazards.