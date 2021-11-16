Watch: “Winter Driving in the Wild” video tips from CDOT

Snow and icy conditions caught many drivers off guard on March 22, 2014. (Photo: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is rolling out a winter driving video series called “Winter Driving in the Wild”. The series combines education and humor to provide safe and efficient winter driving resources for Coloradans.





“Motorists who are unprepared for winter road conditions create dangerous situations for themselves and everyone on the road, not to mention the extended delays we see from spinouts, slide-offs and crashes,” said Andrew Hogle, CDOT public information officer.

Passenger Vehicle Traction Law, tire and snowplow safety, winter preparedness tips and a guide for winter driving resources will be included in the video series.

CDOT’s list of requirements for the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law:

A 4WD or AWD vehicle and 3/16” tread depth

Tires with a mud and snow designation (M+S icon) and 3/16” tread depth

Winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon) and 3/16” tread depth

Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16” tread depth

Chains or an approved alternative traction device

“If everyone on the road has adequate tires and tread, then we’ll see fewer crashes and reduce delay times. That’s the goal — we want every Colorado motorist to get home safely without causing closures or extended delays. These laws and guidelines help us ensure that,” said Hogle.



CDOT’s up-to-date winter driving resources, information and tips are available online.

