Watch where you park: parking fines increasing in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Parking illegally in Denver is about to get a lot more expensive.

The city says the new parking fees and enforcement will make Denver a safer and easier place to get around.

The new fees are going into effect February 1, with most fees increasing by $10.

Increasing parking fees around Denver include:

Blocking a bike lane, sidewalk or crosswalk went from $25 to $65.

Illegally parking in an accessible parking space went from 150$ to $350.

Large trucks and semis parking on residential streets went from $25 to $250.

The city says the new fines will bring in more than six million dollars. That money will go to a special fund for safety and mobility programs throughout the city.