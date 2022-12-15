DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday at 1 p.m. on the city’s efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border, as well as the next steps the city will be taking.

The city said Tuesday that around 600 migrants had arrived in Denver in the last few months.

Two emergency shelters and a reception center were opened in Denver to accommodate the arriving migrants.

A drop-off location for physical donations was set up by the city at Iglesia Ciudad de Dios at 5525 W. Warren Ave. The church will accept donations Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m.