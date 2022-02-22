Watch: Westminster home explosion caught on camera

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Fire Department says a home exploded early Tuesday morning. The explosion was captured on a Vivint camera.
You can watch the video in the player above.
Blaine Leishman shared the video with FOX31 and Channel 2. A few seconds into the video, you can hear a loud boom and then a see debris flying across the screen. Then a few seconds later, smoke is spotted in the distance.
Here’s what we know so far about the explosion.
- It happened at around 2:35 a.m. in the 7700 block of Knox Ct.
- At least one home was destroyed, and others received heavy damage, WFD said.
- Cars were also damaged during the explosion
- No injuries were reported
- The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.