Watch at 7 p.m.: Vigil for Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley at Peace Lutheran Church

In this undated photo provided by the Arvada Police Department shows Officer Gordon Beesley. Beesley was working patrol, Monday, June 21, 2021, when police say he was hit by gunfire shortly after a report of a “suspicious incident” near the library in Arvada, Colo. (Arvada Police Department via AP)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A vigil to honor the Arvada police officer killed in a shooting in Olde Town on Monday is being held on Tuesday evening.

Officer Gordon Beesley will be honored at Peace Lutheran Church located at 5675 Field St. at 7 p.m. and that will be live in the player above.

Arvada Police said Beesley was with the department for 19 years and recently a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School. He was working patrol while school was out for the summer when a gunman opened fire.

Arvada Mayor Marc Williams said Beesley had been named employee of the year, “because he went beyond the call and just was always there for folks.”

“He was the epitome of what you would want in a police officer,” Williams said in an interview with FOX31. “We’re so proud to have him as part of our force, because he truly exemplified the type of officers we have here in Arvada.”

Williams and City Manager Mark Deven will attend the event.

Donations for Officer Beesley’s family and funeral expenses can be made through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation website. The Arvada Police Department has also set up a web form for people wishing to make non-monetary donations.