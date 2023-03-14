DENVER (KDVR) — A 22-year-old who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a series of armed pharmacy robberies in Denver and Aurora has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.

The robberies, which took place between Jan. 11, 2021, and Feb. 11, 2021, were described by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as “takeover style” and involved multiple people going into the pharmacy, pointing guns at employees and stealing medications.

In the plea agreement, Dionte Jelks admitted to jumping on counters and pointing a gun at employees. In some situations, he forced the employees to lie on the ground and in others he followed them around the pharmacy while demanding specific pharmaceuticals.

Dionte Jelks pleaded guilty to armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence (Credit: Denver Police Department)

“The defendant’s aggressive and violent actions will forever impact the victims of these robberies. No one should fear that they will be shot and killed simply because they showed up for work,” United States Attorney Cole Finegan said in a release.

The Problem Solvers obtained videos of one of the robberies that were used as evidence in the trial. In one of the videos, you can see three masked people enter Apex Pharmacy on East Mississippi Avenue in Aurora on Jan. 15, 2021.

One of the suspects, who appears to have a handgun, forces an employee into an office while the other two hop over the counter to where the drugs are kept.

In the video, you can hear one of the suspects yell “Where’s the oxycontin, hurry the [expletive] up” while filling a bag with medication bottles.

About one minute after entering the pharmacy, the three suspects leave while the employees appear to place a phone call, presumably to 911.

Two other co-defendants have pleaded guilty to similar charges and are awaiting sentencing.