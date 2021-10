JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on Sunday shows five bobcats hanging out in a backyard in Jefferson County.

CPW said that bobcats in an urban setting will generally concentrate where their prey is most abundant.

How many bobcats do you see? CPW said there were four, but we see five!

Can you spot all 4⃣ bobcats in this video?



Visit our online species profile page to learn more about bobcats 🔽https://t.co/QhaWnOYSN4 pic.twitter.com/0dpT9C57OR — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 24, 2021