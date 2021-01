LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Several departments are cleaning up after an asphalt truck rolled over on Santa Fe near C-470 on Friday.

Officials report that one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

SMFR is assisting @CSP_News and @dcsheriff with a rollover asphalt truck accident in the northbound lanes of Santa Fe just north of C-470. Paramedics transported one injured person the hospital. Firefighters are cleaning up spilled fluids and sweeping asphalt off the road. pic.twitter.com/4RfHEutF7G — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 29, 2021

CSP has detours set up during clean up. No time has been reported for reopening.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided.