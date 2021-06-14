Watch: Vet explains fireworks challenges for some combat veterans

The nonprofit group Military with PTSD is responsible for making yard signs warning neighbors to be careful with fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday because of veterans who have PTSD.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Fireworks are a part of many summer celebrations, but for many combat veterans, they can also be scary.

The noise from fireworks can trigger flashbacks and other symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, many vets across the country struggle with fireworks.

“A lot of my veterans have a difficult time finding ways to cope, they want to be a part of family festivities and holidays, but there is also a piece of anxiety, an anxious moment that they know is coming up. So, it becomes challenging to find some of the coping skills that they need to keep their nervous system online,” said Don Maloy, readjustment counselor at the Denver Vet Center.

“When it comes to fireworks, it’s simply a matter of doing what is appropriate,” said Maloy.

Don Maloy, a U.S. Army veteran, explains how the 4th of July can be a challenging time for he and fellow vets. Fireworks are illegal in Lakewood and carry fines up to $2,650. Consider those who have served our country and refrain from using fireworks. pic.twitter.com/qzJicPcoOZ — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 14, 2021