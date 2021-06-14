Watch: Vet explains fireworks challenges for some combat veterans

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Fireworks are a part of many summer celebrations, but for many combat veterans, they can also be scary.
The noise from fireworks can trigger flashbacks and other symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, many vets across the country struggle with fireworks.
“A lot of my veterans have a difficult time finding ways to cope, they want to be a part of family festivities and holidays, but there is also a piece of anxiety, an anxious moment that they know is coming up. So, it becomes challenging to find some of the coping skills that they need to keep their nervous system online,” said Don Maloy, readjustment counselor at the Denver Vet Center.
“When it comes to fireworks, it’s simply a matter of doing what is appropriate,” said Maloy.