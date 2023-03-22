Editor’s note: The video in this story contains strong language used by some in the crowd. It is being presented uncensored. Content in the video may not be appropriate for all viewers.

DENVER (KDVR) — After a shooting Wednesday morning at East High School that injured two faculty members, a crowd that included parents confronted Denver’s mayor and police chief.

The crowd gathered outside the school late in the morning, while students inside had not yet been released.

Comments and questions from the crowd were constant as Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Chief of Police Ron Thomas began sharing information.

As Thomas said there would be two police officers in the school for the remainder of the school year, one person can be heard saying “Good,” before another says, “That’s not enough, sir.”

A short time later, a voice can be heard saying, “They don’t want to play Russian roulette with their lives.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, center right, and Chief of Police Ron Thomas, center left, meet with concerned parents as they wait to be reunited with their children following a shooting at East High School, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hancock shared with parents that the city and police are working with the school district on safety, as the district controls the inside of the school. One person said, “Actions speak louder than words.” Hancock responded, “You have every right to be frustrated and angry. I got, I got it. I would be angry as well.”

Thomas continued talking with parents, as several expressed their concerns over recent violence.

On Feb. 13, East High School student Luis Garcia was leaving school when his family said he was shot in his car just a few turns away from the school. He died three weeks later. The following day, students held a walk out.

A review of Denver Police Department records by the FOX31 Data Desk found dozens of crimes at East High School since 2018, including four aggravated assaults.