Watch: Tundra the Grizzly Bear takes a bubble bath at the Denver Zoo

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a warm week in Denver, with highs reaching near record to record levels in the 90s. A grizzly bear at the Denver Zoo is keeping cool by splashing in the bubbles.

“It’s a big bubble bath for a big bear! While Miss Tundra is no stranger to bubbles, we mixed it up this time by providing this set up in a stock tank, creating somewhat of a kiddie-pool for everyone’s favorite brown-eyed gal.” shared a spokesperson with the zoo.

The video was posted on the zoo’s Facebook page on Wednesday and it has already been viewed more than 35,000 times.

“This type of enrichment is particularly fun because it encourages Tundra to investigate, and to cool off on hot summer days like today!”

Thursday will be a much cooler day, with highs in the 70s.