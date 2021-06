FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre Fire Authority rescued five people from the Cache La Poudre River near the Lincoln Bridge on Monday.

UPDATE: Three tubers were rescued from an island north of the bridge. Two other individuals came through on a raft and had to be rescued as well when they hit the rapids near the island. The river is running at around 1,500 cfs in that area and is very dangerous.

The first rescue involved three tubers from an island north of the bridge.

Two people on a raft were safely removed from swift rapids near the bridge in the second rescue of the day.

PFA warns of very dangerous conditions in that part of the river, with water running at about 1,500 cubic feet per second.