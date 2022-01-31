Watch: Tri-County Health discusses ending indoor mask mandate

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After Denver announced it will let its indoor mask mandate expire at the end of the week, public health leaders for Adams and Arapahoe County are discussing if they should follow suit.

Douglas County does not have a mask mandate. While Douglas County paid for services through 2021, Adams and Arapahoe Counties are still partnered under the Tri-County Health Department until December but have voted to secede from the umbrella health department. Individual health departments will take control of their respective counties starting January 2023.

Tri-County Health is holding a public meeting Monday after it voted to extend an indoor mask mandate for schools and childcare settings last week.

